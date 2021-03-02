      Weather Alert

Should Lawyers Be Forced To Pay Dues To A Bar That Makes Political Statements?

Mar 2, 2021 @ 3:13pm

Friday a federal appeals court revived a claim filed against the Oregon State Bar, saying no court has yet addressed whether the First Amendment allows for mandatory membership in a bar that engages in  political activities.

The case comes from two lawsuits filed against the state bar, that claim in an April 2018 publication of a “Statement on White Nationalism and Normalization of Violence”  the bar’s monthly bulletin was blatantly political and didn’t relate to  the legal profession.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with one of the attorney’s handling the case, Jacob Huebert with the Goldwater Institute.

