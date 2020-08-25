Should journalists in Oregon be allowed to record undercover?
Lars brings on James O’Keefe, Founder Of Project Veritas to discuss whether or not journalists in Oregon are allowed to record undercover. It’s impossible to get the consent of all the rioters and protesters however, in 2020, everyone has a phone and everyone takes pictures or records videos despite the consent law. It raises the question, how exactly do you expect journalists to report on these types of situations? Listen below for more.
