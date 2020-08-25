      Weather Alert
Hundreds of Thousands Flee U.S. Coast Ahead of Hurricane Laura

Should journalists in Oregon be allowed to record undercover?

Aug 25, 2020 @ 10:28am

Lars brings on James O’Keefe, Founder Of Project Veritas to discuss whether or not journalists in Oregon are allowed to record undercover. It’s impossible to get the consent of all the rioters and protesters however, in 2020, everyone has a phone and everyone takes pictures or records videos despite the consent law. It raises the question, how exactly do you expect journalists to report on these types of situations? Listen below for more.

The post Should journalists in Oregon be allowed to record undercover? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro