Should government departments be held accountable for breaking the law?

Congress passed the Congressional Review Act in 1996. A family-owned ranch in Oakley, Idaho, sued the Departments of Interior and Agriculture over their failure to submit to Congress controversial land use plans concerning the greater sage grouse. These rules regulate activities on 70 million acres of federal land in 11 western states and drew protests from land users and the affected states. However, the agencies blatantly refused to send the rules to Congress for review as required by the CRA. Lars speaks with Jonathan Wood who is an Attorney with the Pacific Legal foundation to tell Lars the legality of the lack of accountability of Government departments. Listen below.

