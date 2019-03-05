Should Google be revealing DUI checkpoints on Google Maps?
By
|
Mar 5, 2019 @ 10:16 AM

The New York Police Department sent a cease and desist letter to Google today, demanding that the company stop displaying DUI/DWI checkpoints in its Waze and Maps applications. Lars speaks with  Lance LoRusso who is an attorney, former law enforcement officer, and author of the books “When Cops Kill” and “Blue News” to speak on if Google should remove this component from their applications. Listen below.

The post Should Google be revealing DUI checkpoints on Google Maps? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Should America ban e-cigarettes and vaping? Is it shocking the Democrat Party endorse infanticide when baby parts are for sale? Why was it good for the president to walk away from the North Korea summit? How are illegal immigrants abusing our system to get into the U.S? Why is Hollywood making Jussie Smollett’s crime about the president? Are we really low on access to natural resources compared to the past?
Comments