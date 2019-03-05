Should Google be revealing DUI checkpoints on Google Maps?

The New York Police Department sent a cease and desist letter to Google today, demanding that the company stop displaying DUI/DWI checkpoints in its Waze and Maps applications. Lars speaks with Lance LoRusso who is an attorney, former law enforcement officer, and author of the books “When Cops Kill” and “Blue News” to speak on if Google should remove this component from their applications. Listen below.

