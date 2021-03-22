      Weather Alert

Should Farmers Be Able To Keep Union Trespassers Off Of Their Property?

Mar 22, 2021 @ 11:22am

When someone comes on your property without your permission, you can call the cops, and have them arrested for trespassing. Farmers however don’t have that luxury when it comes to people from a union. Union workers have the ability to traipse all over a farmers land regardless of if the farmer or even the workers want them there or not.

To talk about this issue and what’s being done to stop it, Lars spoke with Pacific Legal Foundation attorney, Joshua Thompson who represents Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company, two California growers that produce fruit for millions of Americans and that deal with unions trespassing on their land frequently.

Listen Below:

 

