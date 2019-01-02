Should cities replace high speed bus service with private ride sharing?
By Carl Sundberg
Jan 2, 2019 @ 1:52 PM

Today, Cascade Policy Institute released a report that recommends TriMet pursue a one-year pilot program which replaces one or more high-cost and low-ridership bus lines with ride-hailing services. The program would be supported by a subsidy funded by the costs saved by eliminating the bus line. Lars speaks with John Charles on the Pilot Project proposal for TriMets High Cost Bus Lines.

