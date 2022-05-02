Should Biden end title 42 even with his own party against it?

As the clock ticks down on Title 42 and the expected border surge, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying in front of a committee known for its heated partisan confrontations. The public health order has been blocking many migrants at the border since the start of the COVID pandemic. And while the Department of Homeland Security has released a plan on how to handle an influx at the border once it lifts, Republicans and some Democrats have been vocal that it’s not enough. For more information on the subject, Lars speaks with Tom Homan, who is the former acting director for ICE, author of the book “Defend the Border and Save Lives”, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation.
