Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Tom Udall (D-N.M.) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would end the nearly two-decade-long Afghanistan War. Lars speaks with Ivan Eland, author of “War and the Rogue Presidency: Restoring the Republic after Congressional Failure,” (Out Soon) to speak on this topic. Listen below.

