Lars speaks with Michelle Minton who is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute to talk about what government health officials and many advocates seem to think about the usage of e-cigarettes . Listen below.

RELATED CONTENT

Should Google be revealing DUI checkpoints on Google Maps?

Is it shocking the Democrat Party endorse infanticide when baby parts are for sale?

Why was it good for the president to walk away from the North Korea summit?

How are illegal immigrants abusing our system to get into the U.S?

Why is Hollywood making Jussie Smollett’s crime about the president?

Are we really low on access to natural resources compared to the past?