Should a Superintendent Advocate for Ballot Measures?

Christy Perry, the Superintendent of the Salem-Keizer public school district sent out an email newsletter that appears to be opposing Measure 105. Here’s the text in full:

With tomorrow’s election come many questions about how ballot measure 105 would impact our schools. As you likely know, if passed, ballot measure 105 would repeal the state law, Oregon Revised Statute 181A.820, which forbids state agencies, including law enforcement, from using state resources or personnel to detect or apprehend persons whose only violation of the law is that of federal immigration law.

We know that we serve one of the most diverse populations in the state, and this ballot measure could impact our students and their families.

Regardless of the outcome of tomorrow’s election, Salem-Keizer Public Schools will remain a safe and welcoming school district for all students. You can read our Safe and Welcoming Schools commitment here. We will not waiver in our vision for all children to graduate prepared for successful lives.

I am very proud of how we collaborate with Keizer Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Police, and we’ll continue to ensure that our law enforcement presence in our schools incorporates equitable practices and promotes safe and healthy environments for our children.

I hope you will exercise your right to vote. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. It is too late to mail a ballot, but here you can access drop box locations.

Thank you for choosing SKPS.

Sincerely,

Christy Perry

