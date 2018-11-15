Shop Till You Drop

Portland Ore – Mayor Ted Wheeler, the Unipiper, Gay Beards, Oregon Ballet Theater, Portland Gay Men’s Chorus and Portland business leaders kick off the 2018 holiday shopping season. The Mayor says downtown retail is growing with only a 5.8 percent vacancy rate. 35 new retailers will be open for business in the downtown core this year. Much of the construction will be put on temporary hold and free parking will be available on most Sundays between now and Christmas at the Smart Park garages.