Shootout Involving Police In Marion County
SILVERTON, Ore. — Police were involved in a shooting in Marion County on Wednesday night while chasing after a reported kidnapping suspect.
The suspect fired multiple rounds at officers while fleeing throughout the city of Silverton. More gunshots were fired when the vehicle stopped on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road NE. Several police cars were hit, but the officers and deputy involved were not injured.
The suspect, 20-year-old Kenneth Peden III of Woodburn, was arrested for two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping, fleeing and attempting to elude by vehicle.
A female passenger with life-threatening injuries was flown by Life Flight from the scene. Investigators have not said if she was injured in the kidnapping or the shootout.
The law enforcement members involved are identified as Officer J.J. Lamoreaux and Officer Braden Anderson with the Silverton Police Department, and Deputy Ron Cereghino of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They are on administrative leave while Oregon State Police investigates the shooting.