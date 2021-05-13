      Weather Alert

Shootout Involving Police In Marion County

May 13, 2021 @ 10:42am

SILVERTON, Ore. — Police were involved in a shooting in Marion County on Wednesday night while chasing after a reported kidnapping suspect.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at officers while fleeing throughout the city of Silverton.  More gunshots were fired when the vehicle stopped on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road NE.  Several police cars were hit, but the officers and deputy involved were not injured.

The suspect, 20-year-old Kenneth Peden III of Woodburn, was arrested for two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping, fleeing and attempting to elude by vehicle.

A female passenger with life-threatening injuries was flown by Life Flight from the scene.  Investigators have not said if she was injured in the kidnapping or the shootout.

The law enforcement members involved are identified as Officer J.J. Lamoreaux and Officer Braden Anderson with the Silverton Police Department, and Deputy Ron Cereghino of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.  They are on administrative leave while Oregon State Police investigates the shooting.

TAGS
marion county Marion County Sheriff's Office officer involved shooting silverton Silverton Police
Popular Posts
Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
SE Portland House Party Ends In Fatal Shooting
74 Sickened In COVID-19 Outbreak At Salem Church
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
Oregon Reports 844 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 More Virus-Related Deaths