Shootout at a Strip Club In Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot at a strip club in SE Portland early Friday morning. This happened at Shimmers Gentlemen’s Club on Foster Road near 79th just before 2:30.
Police say the man was shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Shots were fired inside the club and the gunfire spilled outside into the parking lot. About 40 people were in the club at the time. Employees say a woman pulled a gun out of her bra and fired a couple of shots through a bathroom door. She went outside and continued to fire where another person returned fire. Officers found bullet holes in a home across the street.
Normally men are patted down before entering the club, but women are not.
Police have not named any suspects in the case.