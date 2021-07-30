      Weather Alert

Shootout at a Strip Club In Southeast Portland

Jul 30, 2021 @ 7:39am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot at a strip club in SE Portland early Friday morning.  This happened at Shimmers Gentlemen’s Club on Foster Road near 79th just before 2:30.

Police say the man was shot in the leg and sent to the hospital.  Shots were fired inside the club and the gunfire spilled outside into the parking lot.  About 40 people were in the club at the time.  Employees say a woman pulled a gun out of her bra and fired a couple of shots through a bathroom door.  She went outside and continued to fire where another person returned fire.  Officers found bullet holes in a home across the street.

Normally men are patted down before entering the club, but women are not.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

TAGS
Shooting strip club
Popular Posts
Former State Rep. Mike Nearman Pleads Guilty In Oregon Capitol Breach
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
Infrastructure Deal: Senate Suddenly Acts To Take Up Bill
Delta Variant Now Dominant In Washington State, Doctors Seeing Start Of 5th Wave Of Virus
3 Arrested In Fatal Shooting of Clark County Sheriff's Detective Jeremy Brown
Connect With Us Listen To Us On