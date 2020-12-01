Shootings Off The Charts In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — With five weeks left to go in 2020, Portland Police report nearly 780 shootings in the city.
In November alone, 85 shootings took place compared to 33 in November 2019.
All but one month in 2020 has seen more shootings than last year.
The city tracks statistics on gun violence available here.
The exact cause for the increase in shootings isn’t known. Police believe it could be a variety of factors including social justice, riots and demonstrations, and dislike for police officers in general. Also many more people are carrying weapons.