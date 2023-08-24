Shooting Under Investigation In McMinnville Residential Neighborhood

McMinnville, Ore. — The McMinnville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday night in the northeastern part of the town’s residential area.

At approximately 11:15 PM on Wednesday night, August 23, 2023, a resident reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots in the vicinity of the 2500 block of NE Evans Street. In a subsequent call, the resident informed authorities about discovering apparent bloodstains and shell casings on the ground at the location.

As officers were en route to the scene, dispatch received a notification from the Willamette Valley Medical Center, reporting that an adult male had just been admitted with a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving at the 2500 block of NE Evans Street, officers found several shell casings scattered around the area. However, no individuals who seemed to be connected to the incident were located. Initial observations suggest that at least two individuals may have discharged firearms, potentially targeting each other. Two residences were found to have been struck by gunfire, fortunately causing no injuries to the occupants.

An officer later contacted the 31-year-old male gunshot victim at the hospital. However, due to his condition, he provided limited information about the events. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper leg and was subsequently transported via LifeFlight to a hospital in the Portland area, owing to his unstable condition. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. It was ascertained that the victim resides in the vicinity of the shooting incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details may be released as the case progresses. Anyone possessing information related to the incident is urged to contact the McMinnville Police Department TipLine at 503-434-2337, referencing case number 23-2960.