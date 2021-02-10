      Weather Alert

Shooting Of Teenager Ruled Accidental

Feb 10, 2021 @ 10:17am

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – Auburn police say a shooting last week that left one 15-year-old girl in critical condition has been ruled an accident.

Police responded to the incident last Friday around 7:30 p.m.

An Auburn Police commander said the girl’s 13-year-old brother was playing with a gun he thought was unloaded, and accidentally shot his older sister.

Paula Horstead, the children’s grandmother, said the family is heartbroken.

Horstead said as of Tuesday the child was in an induced coma after receiving surgery.

Auburn police Commander Mike Hirman says children should not have access to weapons, and by law, firearms must be kept in secure storage.

TAGS
accidental Auburn Shooting
Popular Posts
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
One NW Mayor Is Standing Up To Lockdown Kate Brown
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Route 99 Roadhouse In Clackamas County Loses Liquor License Over Pandemic Protocols
With More Vaccine Doses On The Way, Oregon Changes Timeline