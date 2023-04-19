Homeowner Who Shot Black Teen Ralph Yarl Pleads Not Guilty

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager in Kansas City, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday.

Yarl mistakenly knocked on Lester’s door looking for his younger brothers.

Lester walked with a cane in court as he answered charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting, which has attracted presidential attention and renewed national debate about gun policies.

Lester remains free after posting 10% of his $200,000 bond.

The bond agreement requires him to relinquish any weapons and have no contact with Yarl or his family.

He also agreed to have his cellphone monitored.