Shooting Near Homeless Encampment Leaves One Man Dead

Portland, Ore. — A shooting in the Foster-Powell neighborhood left one man dead on Thursday evening. According to the Portland Police, officers responded to a report of shots heard near Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Frontage Road at around 7:28 pm.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead near an encampment. The suspect or suspects left the scene and no arrests have been made yet. The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

If anyone has information about the case, they are asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at [email protected] or call (503) 823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius at [email protected] or call 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-62542.