Shooting in St. Johns Neighborhood leaves one man injured
A man was left with serious injuries after a shooting in the St Johns Neighborhood Saturday night.
Police were called out on a report of shots fired on North Lumbard Street near North Chicago Avenue.
Police say that when they arrived they found evidence of gunfire, however they learned that the man shot was on his way to the hospital.
Officers met the man at the hospital, he is being treated for “serious wounds”, however, the wounds are not believed to be life threatening.
At this time police say there is no suspect information.