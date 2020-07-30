Shooting at Memorial For Murder Victim in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time in just over 24 hours, police investigated a shooting at Northeast 8th and Dekum late Wednesday night.
A man was shot in the leg just before 11:30pm. He was visiting the memorial of 22-year-old Jordan Louis, who was shot and killed at the same spot on Tuesday evening.
Police say there were multiple bullet casings from different caliber firearms at the scene.
The condition of the victim is unknown and police have not said if the two shootings are connected.
This was the second straight night with at least two shootings in the city. Four hours earlier, the occupants of two vehicles fired gunshots at each other near North Vancouver and Sumner Street. Bullets damaged several vehicles and shell casings littered the street. It does not appear that anybody was wounded.