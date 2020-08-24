Shooting At Illegal Street Race In North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland on Sunday night during an illegal street race.
Officers were called to North Ramsey Boulevard near Lombard just before 9:30pm where two men were wounded.
Both victims got into vehicles and left the scene. An ambulance met one of the men on the way to the hospital. They are expected to survive.
Investigators say hundreds of people were in the area and are asking any witnesses to come forward to help identify the shooter.