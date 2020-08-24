      Weather Alert

Shooting At Illegal Street Race In North Portland

Aug 24, 2020 @ 5:52am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland on Sunday night during an illegal street race.

Officers were called to North Ramsey Boulevard near Lombard just before 9:30pm where two men were wounded.

Both victims got into vehicles and left the scene.  An ambulance met one of the men on the way to the hospital.  They are expected to survive.

Investigators say hundreds of people were in the area and are asking any witnesses to come forward to help identify the shooter.

TAGS
North Portland Portland Shooting Street Racing
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro