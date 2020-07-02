Shooter Surrenders Following Standoff Near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A man was shot at a home on Southeast 302nd Avenue south of Division in unincorporated Multnomah County late Wednesday night. Sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police responded after 10:30pm.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators have not said what relationship he has to the suspect.
66-year-old Robert Raymond Gillis Jr. would not come out of the home despite calls from deputies to surrender, so the SWAT team was called in.
Shortly after midnight, Gillis gave up. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.