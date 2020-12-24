Shooter Kills Young Woman & Takes His Own Life at Vancouver Medical Clinic
Courtesy: KGW's Mike Benner
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say a man walked into the lobby of a medical clinic on the campus of PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon, shot a young woman working at the front desk and then turned the gun on himself.
20-year-old Liliya Zagariya died. The shooter is identified as 58-year-old Douglas Moore. Police say it appears to be a random crime. There is no evidence that they knew each other.
The shooting happened at the Medical Center Physicians’ Building on Northeast 87th Avenue that is owned by Pacific Medical Buildings where the hospital has several clinics.
Police cleared buildings in the area including all floors of the hospital. The campus was locked down for over an hour with guards posted at each entrance.