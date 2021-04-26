      Weather Alert

Shooter Arrested After Wounding Man In SE Portland

Apr 26, 2021 @ 2:56pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who police say shot another man in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon has been arrested.

The victim was wounded at Southeast 72nd and Cooper just after 3:00pm.  A witness gave first aid to the victim until officers arrived and applied a tourniquet.  They are expected to survive.

Asare L. Kofi Sr., 42, is charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Mug shot of Asare L. Kofi Sr.

Detectives seized a gun as evidence during the arrest.

