Shooter Arrested After Wounding Man In SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who police say shot another man in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon has been arrested.
The victim was wounded at Southeast 72nd and Cooper just after 3:00pm. A witness gave first aid to the victim until officers arrived and applied a tourniquet. They are expected to survive.
Asare L. Kofi Sr., 42, is charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Detectives seized a gun as evidence during the arrest.