Shooter Arrested After Firing At Driver, Stealing Car In North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after shooting at a person as they got out of their parked vehicle near North Lombard and Mobile Avenue on Tuesday night.
Police were patrolling the area when they saw 35-year-old Jessie Hall pull the trigger. He then stole the victim’s car and drove off.
Officers followed Hall and he crashed the vehicle near North Farragut and Curtis Avenue and ran off. They tracked him to a residence and convinced him to surrender.
Hall was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits. Jail records show that Hall was released from custody in less than 24 hours. A .380 Ruger semiautomatic pistol was recovered.
The person who was shot at and ran off has not been located.