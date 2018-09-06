We’ve been chasing the story of the murder of Oregon Culinary Institute instructor all summer long.

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2018/09/wife_accused_of_shooting_killi.html#incart_breaking

We knew Daniel Brophy was popular and well liked among his colleagues. We wondered if a thief surprised him one night and shot him, leaving no trace behind. Every time we called police, all they could tell us is there’s “nothing new” to share.

This morning, we are shocked to hear his wife was arrested. No one in the newsroom saw this coming. We realize she is just a suspect and innocent until proven guilty, but still, just knowing she’s been arrested is pretty shocking.