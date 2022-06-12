Sherwood School District Welcomes Interim Superintendent

SHERWOOD, Ore — The Sherwood School district is pleased to announce the selection Dr. Jeremy Lyon to serve as Interim Superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. The School’s Board of Directors unanimously voted on his contract on June 8, 2022.
Dr. Lyon brings over 30 years of experience in public education to the Sherwood School District. He previously served as Superintendent in Coos Bay and Hillsboro between 2000-2009.
Dr. Lyon most recently worked as Superintendent for the Frisco Independent School District, in Frisco, Texas, a large school district, north of Dallas. He is grateful to be back in Oregon working with some great leaders and educators;
“I am excited to join the Sherwood School District,” noted Dr. Lyon. “The District has consistently
been a high-performing school district, with excellent leadership and strong community support. The
opportunity to contribute to the ongoing efforts to create the very best learning experiences for
students in the coming year is wonderful. We need to celebrate the re-emergence of exemplary public schools as we put the pandemic behind us and move forward in reestablishing the full spectrum of positive educational experiences for students.”
Dr. Lyon takes over the duties of Heather Cordie, who announced she is accepting a position as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning for the larger Beaverton School District at the end of the month.