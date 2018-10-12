Sheriff’s Office: Taxidermist Dumped Remains of Skinned Dog

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say the dead dog found skinned and with a tail cut off outside Olympia had been euthanized at the end of its natural life.

The Olympian reports the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was a family pet, and a taxidermist had improperly disposed of the remains along the Nisqually River last week.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tim Rudloff says the owners of the dog had chosen to have the body stuffed to commemorate its life. He says the taxidermist cut corners and dumped the remains.

The remains of the Bernese mountain dog were found last week and turned over to county animal services for holding while an investigation was conducted.

The investigation has been closed, and no charges were filed.

