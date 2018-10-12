Sheriff’s Office: Taxidermist Dumped Remains of Skinned Dog
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 3:27 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say the dead dog found skinned and with a tail cut off outside Olympia had been euthanized at the end of its natural life.

The Olympian reports the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was a family pet, and a taxidermist had improperly disposed of the remains along the Nisqually River last week.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tim Rudloff says the owners of the dog had chosen to have the body stuffed to commemorate its life. He says the taxidermist cut corners and dumped the remains.

The remains of the Bernese mountain dog were found last week and turned over to county animal services for holding while an investigation was conducted.

The investigation has been closed, and no charges were filed.

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Horses Seized From Central Oregon Ranch Put Up for Adoption UO Aims For Another Billion In Fundraising Oregon GOP Ask for Ethics Investigation Into Brown Campaign Washington Supreme Court: Death Penalty Unconstitutional Five Children in Puget Sound May Have Nervous System Disorder Lands Commissioner Seeks $55M For Wildfires, Forests
Comments