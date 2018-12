Grants Pass, Or. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has released a new recruitment video set to a rock song by Shinedown. The video begins with Sheriff Dave Daniel saying ” in 2012 lack of funding decimated our sheriff’s office and threw Josephine County into a tailspin. He goes on to say the “deputies that remained, who took an oath to serve the public, never gave up and today we are a lot stronger.” He asks those interested to apply online.

