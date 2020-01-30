Sheriffs in illegal alien Sanctuaries like Multnomah and King counties have given the big middle finger to ICE.
For years now, Sheriffs in illegal alien Sanctuaries like Multnomah and King counties have given the big middle finger to ICE. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement catches criminal aliens in America and kicks them out of the country. But if ICE asks Sheriffs for an alien inmate, Sanctuary Sheriffs demand “get a warrant”! That kind of nonsense puts the Northwest at risk by releasing dangerous criminals into the community who could have been deported. Now it turns out that illegal alien aider and abettor Sheriff Mike Reese of Multnomah County wants to get custody of an illegal alien suspected in a deadly hit and run. A year ago in April, Sandy Bosch, an 82-year-old woman was hit by a car. She died at the scene. The cops found the car, with her DNA on it, and then arrested Jamie Mendoza Chavez…an illegal alien. They charged him with a crime but then cut him loose and refused to hold Chavez for ICE. Now ICE has him in custody and refuses to turn him over to Multnomah County …in part because of fear Sanctuary Mike Reese will cut him loose again. So, ICE now has told the Sheriff…if you want this wanted criminal…get a warrant. He can’t exactly argue that ice puts his community at risk …because he does that all the time…to benefit his criminal alien friends.
