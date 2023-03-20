Sheriff’s Deputy Shot In Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in Seattle Monday while trying to serve an eviction notice, and a person inside the residence was later found dead, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. that a person was barricaded in a Ballard neighborhood apartment and that a county detective had been shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg told The Associated Press around noon that he was “critical and will be an intensive care patient.” The detective’s name has not been released.

Just before noon, police said the scene was secure and that the King County Independent Force Investigation Team will investigate.

The investigating team said in a news release that a person was found dead after they barricaded themselves in the residence following the shooting, The Seattle Times reported. The person’s name hasn’t been released and no information has been released about how the person died.

Three deputies were serving the eviction notice and made contact with the individual, when shots were fired, according to the news release.

The person retreated into the apartment and was later discovered dead.

A large police presence responded to the scene, including the Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiation team and SWAT.