Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Spanaway, Washington
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man died in Spanaway after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who fired back at him.
The Olympian reports the Sheriff’s Department said a deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss says the person was inside a van and shot at the deputy, who fired back.
A SWAT team was called and found the person dead inside the van, which was stopped outside an apartment complex.
Moss says the deputy was not injured.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.