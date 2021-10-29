      Breaking News
FDA Paves Way For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations In Young Kids

Sheriff Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Over Confrontation

Oct 29, 2021 @ 4:03pm

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A sheriff in Washington state has entered a not guilty plea in connection with charges stemming from a January confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.

The News Tribune reports the plea was entered Thursday by Sheriff Ed Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran. The Washington State Attorney General’s office earlier this month charged Troyer with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false statement to a civil servant for claiming the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, threatened to kill him.

Troyer has denied any wrongdoing in the Jan. 27 incident, which started after the sheriff followed Altheimer as he delivered newspapers.

Troyer, who is white, has said he did not know Altheimer’s race when he began following him.

TAGS
Not Guilty Plea sheriff
Popular Posts
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Oregon’s Senator Who Lives In NYC Wants You To Pay Taxes On Money You Don’t Own
Has Oregon’s lunatic experiment with legalizing the most deadly drugs failed? 
Federal Judge Denies Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit
Tens Of Thousands Without Power In WA, OR; 2 Killed By Tree
Connect With Us Listen To Us On