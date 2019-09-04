      Weather Alert

Sheriff: Man Fatally Shot Mother, Pets, Himself

Sep 4, 2019 @ 3:51pm

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman, her son and two pets were found dead in a home in what police believe was a homicide-suicide in southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man requested a welfare check at a neighbor’s home in Central Point Monday afternoon. Deputies found the bodies of two people inside as well as a pet rabbit and cat.

The sheriff’s office says medical examiners identified the bodies as 68-year-old Robin Meinhart and 44-year-old Shane Cleaveland. Investigators say Cleaveland shot Meinhart, the pets, and then himself and that Cleaveland left a note.

Authorities say both lived in the home and hadn’t been seen for a week before deputies arrived.

