SHERIFF: Man Detained By Locals After Starting Fires

Jul 26, 2022 @ 4:11pm
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An alleged arsonist who reportedly ignited wildfires in a remote, forested corner of Oregon was apprehended by three local residents and tied to a tree until police arrived.

Federal, state and county authorities responded to a radio call from a U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee who reported a man was walking along a gravel road and setting fires, in the forest some 25 miles northwest of Grants Pass.

Curry County Sheriff John Ward says ground crews, assisted by local residents, and three helicopters quickly got the two fires under control.

The alleged arsonist is jailed under $100,000 bond.

