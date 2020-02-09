Shelter Pets Transferred From Flood Ravaged Eastern Oregon
Oregon Humane Society is receiving shelter pets from flooded areas of Eastern Oregon.
The flooding from the Umatilla River is effecting humans and pets. The Oregon Humane Society is lending a helping hand.
Nine dogs and nine cats from Pendleton Animal Welfare arrived at OHS on Saturday afternoon in order to open up space and resources for pets who may be affected by the floods.
During natural disasters, OHS is frequently called upon to help move shelter pets out of affected areas
With the unexpected extra pets coming in to OHS, it’s a great time to consider adopting a pet.
Pets can be viewed here – https://www.oregonhumane.org/adopt/