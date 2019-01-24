She Bleeds Red White And Blue….But Where’s The Green?
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Photo by AET1 Bill Greer, USCG

 

Tensions are rising like the tides in Astoria as the government shutdown enters day 34.  Coast Guard families are really feeling the pinch.

Coast Guard wife, Stacey Benson, who has organized a food pantry in the city, says retirees will not be getting paychecks tomorrow.  Active duty will be denied a second paycheck next week if this doesn’t get sorted out.  Last week, over 1300 people were served by the food pantry.  They plan to open it back up this weekend too, thanks to all the donations that keep pouring in.  Benson says they are doing what they can but it’s time for the government to open back up.  Now.   Hear our entire interview with Stacey Benson below:

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kayla Chapman Fundraiser Drunk Coyotes Astoria Waives Bills for Federal Workers We’re Number One…Or Are We? Bikini Climber Dies Native American Standoff
Comments