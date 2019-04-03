Shazam! Movie Review

Did you know Shazam was the original Captain Marvel? It’s true! You can google the backstory on that. In Shazam, a 14 year old foster kid has a magical encounter that, with a shout of the magic word, transforms into an adult with superhero powers. He has fun testing out his newfound powers, but he must master them quickly to stop an evil doctor from getting ahold of Shazam’s magical abilities. DC has a big hit with this one! Shazam gets 4 out of 5 popcorn emojis. And it’s the best Christmas movie since Die Hard. Hey, it takes place around the holidays, so I’m going with it. Be sure to check out my other One Minute Movie Reviews for Captain Marvel, Us & Dumbo.