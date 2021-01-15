Sharp Increase In Fatal Overdoses In King County
SEATTLE (AP) – Health officials say fatal overdoses King County have increased sharply in the last two weeks.
Public Health Seattle & King County said Thursday that from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 42 suspected or confirmed overdoses.
Officials say that is the highest number of overdoses recorded in a two-week period in King County.
Health officials say the numbers are double the average of fatal overdoses throughout much of 2020.
Strategic Advisor for Behavioral Health Brad Finegood says it’s more important than ever to check on those who you think may be struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, other behavioral health issues or increase in drug misuse.