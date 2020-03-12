Shamrock Run Postponed

Photo courtesy of Shamrock Run Facebook page
Portland, Or. – Organizers of Sunday’s Shamrock Run have canceled the event after the governor imposed a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people. The race draws more than 20,000 and is Portland’s largest walking and running event.
Spokesman Dan Cruz tells FM News 101 ” the race will not happen on Sunday. I think that goes without saying, correct?” He adds “while its extremely difficult to call off the event at this late of date, we fully support the governor’s moratorium in the interest of public health and safety.” He says they will spend the next 24 hours to look at contingency plans. He says all options are on the table at this point.