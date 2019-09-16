Shameless Plug–AC–Smart Thermostat
I haven’t done one of these in a while so, here it goes. It’s a huge plug for Air Pro Heating & Cooling.
https://www.airproheatingllc.com/
These guys just put in air conditioning in my house (I know, good timing). I just got tired of struggling to stay cool every summer for the past 20 years. So, I had them come in and install the system. I was surprised how quickly they worked, how clean they left everything when they left, and also how they took their time to make sure I understood everything they were doing along the way.
This isn’t just an air conditioning system, it’s a smart thermostat. That means, I can set an ideal temperature for my house and the thermostat will decide through the seasons whether to kick on the heat or AC to make it happen. How cool is that? (how warm is that?)
Here’s my friend Mike explaining how the smart thermostat works? I kept following him around and bugging him until he’d do a short video with me. Haha. Thanks Air Pro Guys! ~Rebecca