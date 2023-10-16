Shake Shack Opened Its Third Oregon Location On Monday At Bridgeport Village

Tigard, Ore. — The popular East Coast burger chain is renowned for its hand-spun milkshakes and offers a menu that includes Angus beef burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. The chain’s first restaurant opened in New York in 2004, and it has since expanded to over 470 locations worldwide.

This marks Shake Shack’s third location in Oregon, following its debut in the state at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton in 2021 and a subsequent opening on West Burnside in Portland on April 25.

The Bridgeport Village restaurant, situated off I-5 in Tigard/Tualatin, operates from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The establishment provides indoor seating and covered, heated patio seating outdoors.

To mark the occasion, Shake Shack announced that the first customers on Monday would receive a custom, reusable Shake Shack cup. Additionally, the company pledged to donate $1 from every sandwich sold at the Bridgeport location on Monday to Sustainable Northwest.

Shake Shack’s arrival is part of a broader revitalization effort at Bridgeport Village, involving a $35 million renovation. Other businesses that have recently opened at the location include outdoor retailer Cotopaxi, jewelry store Pandora, and Japanese restaurant Tanaka. Portland Floor, a flooring showroom, is also slated to open soon.