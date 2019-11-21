      Weather Alert

Shady In Shady Cove

Nov 21, 2019 @ 2:20pm

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman killed last week in Shady Cove died of blunt force trauma and the man arrested is facing charges in her death and the death of his aunt.

The Mail Tribune reports 20-year-old Destiny Finch lived with 21-year-old Shane Wayman and other roommates, according to Jackson County deputy district attorney Lucy Durst.

Wayman was arrested Nov. 12 and booked into the Jackson County Jail, a day after family reported Finch missing. He faces charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.

On Wednesday, Wayman was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury in the disappearance of his aunt Malina Nickel, also of Shady Cove.

Nickel was reported missing in November 2016. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives reported Friday they found bones believed to be hers.

The grand jury indicted Wayman on two counts of criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse in Nickel’s case.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

TAGS
murder Shady Shady Cove
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84