Sexual Assault Suspect On Run Near Washington County

Washington County, Oregon – Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in the Garden Home area. Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was walking on the Fanno Creek Trail July 19th near the Garden Home Recreation Center, when a stranger pulled her off the trail and into some bushes where he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Deputy Jeff Talbot tells KGW the victim was able to fight off her attacker and run to safety. Authorities released a sketch of the suspect described as a clean-shaven white guy in his 40’s with long dark hair.

Read more:

DETECTIVES ASKING FOR PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING SUSPECT WHO SEXUALLY ASSAULTED WOMAN IN GARDEN HOME (PHOTO)

August 16, 2018 – Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred last month in the Garden Home community. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

On July 19, 2018, at about 4:30 p.m., a 28-year-old female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect while she was walking the Fanno Creek Trail near the Garden Home Recreation Center.

During the assault, the suspect approached the female and initially engaged her in small talk. After a period of time, the suspect grabbed the woman and pulled her off the trail and into the brush line. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim multiple times before she was able to escape.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned Caucasian male, 40 to 50-years-old, clean shaven, with long dark hair. He was reportedly wearing khaki-colored shorts, a gray t-shirt, and brown flip flops at the time of the assault. The suspect did not have any visible scars, marks, or tattoos.

A composite sketch of the suspect is being released in hopes the public can assist in identifying him. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office detectives by calling (503) 846-2700.