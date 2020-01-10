Sex Trafficker Sentenced To Over Seven Years In Jail
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Portland man has been sentenced to more than seven years after his conviction for sexually trafficking a girl he started grooming when she was 11 years old.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ahad Shaukak Hasan, Jr., pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, and compelling prostitution, prosecutors said.
Investigators said Hasan initiated contact with the victim on social media in 2012 when she was 11.
Prosecutors say Hasan raped the girl when she was 12 and began monitoring her social media accounts.
In 2017, Hasan took the her to a strip club and forced her to have sexual contact with other individuals for money.