Sex Offender Arrested Trying To Flee Country
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Eugene police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a sex offender trying to flee the country at the Eugene Airport.
The Register-Guard reports 57-year-old James Murphy was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday near the departure gate for flight to Indonesia.
Murphy faces two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender and six counts of misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Murphy hasn’t registered as a sex offender since 2013.
He was convicted in 2008 of three counts of online sexual corruption of a child.