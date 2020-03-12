      Breaking News
Sex Offender Arrested Trying To Flee Country

Mar 12, 2020 @ 3:26pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Eugene police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a sex offender trying to flee the country at the Eugene Airport.

The Register-Guard reports 57-year-old James Murphy was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday near the departure gate for flight to Indonesia.

Murphy faces two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender and six counts of misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Murphy hasn’t registered as a sex offender since 2013.

He was convicted in 2008 of three counts of online sexual corruption of a child.

TAGS
airport Eugene sex offender
