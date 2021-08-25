      Weather Alert

Several School Districts Push Back First Day Of School

Aug 25, 2021 @ 2:16pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – With COVID-19 cases surging in Oregon, at least four school districts have delayed their start date.

The Alsea School District in Benton County was set to start Monday.

But on Aug. 21, Superintendent Marc Thielman announced the school would being Aug. 30 because an elementary staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other Douglas County districts have also announced delays.

The school year will now begin Sept. 7 for South Umpqua High School students.

The Elkton school board, also in Douglas County, will start school Sept. 20 and so will Culver School District in Jefferson County.

