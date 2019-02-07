Several Rounds of Winter Precipitation Possibly Headed Our Way.

Special Weather Statement Thu Feb 7th, 2019 North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast- Coast Range of Northwest Oregon- Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- South Willamette Valley-Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills- Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascade Foothills in Lane County- Cascades in Lane County-Upper Hood River Valley- Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge- South Washington Cascades-Willapa Hills-South Washington Coast-I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Netarts, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Cape Foulweather, Yachats, Florence, Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, Grande Ronde, Burnt Woods, Tidewater, Swisshome, Veneta, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Vida, Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, Wind River Valley, Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, Ryderwood, Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, Cape Disappointment, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood Thu Feb 7 2019 LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE ACROSS ALL ELEVATIONS OF NORTHWEST OREGON LATE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... CHANCE FOR SIGNIFICANT LOW ELEVATION SNOW ACROSS SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY... A cold air mass will remain over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, potentially lingering well into next week. This will result in additional chances for low elevation snowfall for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, both along the coast and inland. The next chance for low elevation snow will be later tonight into Friday morning, mainly across western Oregon. A band of light precipitation is expected to develop over the region during this time, which will likely result in some snow flurries with little to no accumulation for many locations. However, there are some indications that a steadier snow band may develop, which could result in anywhere from a dusting to up to one inch of snow on the ground by Friday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick to paved surfaces, so even a small amount of snow could cause travel issues during the Friday morning commute. A more significant weather system will arrive Friday night and Saturday. Snow levels are expected to rise during the day Friday, with precipitation likely to fall as mainly rain below 1000 feet through early Friday evening. However, snow levels will be lowering again Friday night, likely reaching the lowest elevations by Saturday morning. Heating of the day may allow general snow levels to rise a few hundred feet above sea level by early Saturday afternoon, but accumulating snow will still be possible down to the lowest elevations in any heavier showers. Any wet or slushy roadways Saturday evening are expected to freeze quickly overnight, likely remaining frozen well into the day Sunday.