Several People Arrested In Police Crack Down Of Retail Theft Near The Airport

Portland, Ore. — North Precinct officers collaborated with local businesses, loss prevention, and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on March 31 and April 1, 2023, to address crimes affecting livability, including retail theft. The Cascade Station Shopping Center was a particular focus of the operations, with officers providing directed patrols to prevent property crimes.

During the first mission, five subjects were arrested for multiple retail thefts, with several warrants out for thefts and related crimes. The second mission saw officers make ten traffic stops, recover one stolen vehicle, and arrest four individuals with multiple warrants for theft and related crimes. One vehicle managed to elude capture.

These arrests and recoveries are part of ongoing efforts by North Precinct officers to work with local businesses and their associates to address retail theft and other related property crimes.