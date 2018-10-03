Several Injured in School Bush Crash

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man driving a minivan was seriously injured and some students suffered minor injuries when the minivan collided with a school bus south of Newport in Waldport.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash happened Tuesday morning when minivan driver Kenneth J. Hall crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the bus head-on, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Hall of Waldport was flown to a Corvallis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says some of the students on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

The agency didn’t release any further information.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com